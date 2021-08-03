Philip George Zimmerman, 82 of Savannah MO, passed away on Wednesday July 21, 2021.

He was born in Maryville, MO, to the late Christian and Florence Zimmerman.

He is survived by his wife Reba, and sons Patrick and Jeffery Zimmerman and their families.

A rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, on Thursday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, on Friday, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors at the Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that memorial donations be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.