Philip Stockstad, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 31st, 2021.

Phil was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 3rd, 1943. In 1961, he graduated from Dunlap High School in Dunlap, Iowa. After serving in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam Conflict, during which time he was stationed in Alaska as a radio intercept operator, he attended Northwest Missouri State University. Afterward, he worked as a fireman and engineer for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 42 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching his favorite sports teams (especially the Kansas University Jayhawks basketball team), read and share spy novels with his family, and listening to music. He enjoyed taking long trips to see America’s beauty and fun tourist attractions with his wife June.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Marguerite Stockstad of Dunlap, Iowa.

Phil is survived by his wife, June of the home; his children, Raymond (Kelly) Stockstad, Eric Stockstad, Douglas Stockstad, Elizabeth (Todd) Gosule, Anita Jackson, and Darrin (Jenna) Canter; his sisters Linda (Carl) Brink, Shawna (Lloyd) Lee, and his brother Doug Stockstad; his grandchildren Trevor (Abbie) White, Elise Stockstad, Scott (Kimberly) Young, Kristen Young, Amanda (Caleb) Walker, and Caitlin (Parker) Colescott; and his great-grandchildren Austen and Sebastian Stockstad, Malikai White, Atticus and Caspian Walker, Ila and Lillian Young, and Chloe and Oscar Colescott. Services are at 1pm, Thursday, November 4th, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Sidenfaden Chapel.

Family and friends were a joy that Phil relished his entire life. He cherished friendships that he formed in high school, during his career on the railroad, and with his neighbors, friendships he nurtured for decades. He loved visiting with family and valued distant cousins as much as close kin. He loved to celebrate their successes and share in their losses because he valued community and wanted to stay connected to everyone he loved.

With his children, Phil strove to teach the basic skills of life and to improve their lives wherever he could. Eric remembers how his father worked with him to perform automotive maintenance and do home improvement projects. Eric believes working with dad on these projects, often with the skilled friends Phil had, gave him the confidence to do more of these tasks on his own.

Phil loved to read during downtime on the railroad, and he often shared the books he read with his children. Anita and he shared a love for James Patterson and Tom Clancy novels, so Phil would trade books at the local used bookstore. He would read them and pass them on to Anita, and they would discuss their favorite or most bemusing parts.

Discussing things he found interesting with his children was a staple for Phil. During summer trips to Wisconsin, which usually began around dusk, he would drive and talk with Raymond as they travelled through the night to see friends he made when he lived in La Crosse. While Eric and Douglas slept in the backseat, Phil would talk with Raymond about life, current events, and all manner of things. Phil loved visiting Wisconsin with Raymond, Eric, and Douglas each summer during their childhood, but Raymond most valued the trip and time with his dad.

Time with his grandchildren was a joy for Phil. Amanda recalls how Phil would always bring a stuffed animal to his granddaughters when they were younger. As they grew up, he would give them jewelry gifts at Christmas. Grandpa gifts were always something his grandchildren looked forward to.

Phil was many things to many people: loving husband, caring father, doting grandfather, faithful friend, compassionate confidant, but most of all he was and will remain luminous.