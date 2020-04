Phillip Hull

1946-2020

Phillip Hull, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away April 7, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1946.

Phill married Rosemary Duke in 1969.

Survivors include Rosemary; siblings, Don and Jan Hull; children, Phillip Jr. and Amy Milton; grandson, Christopher Milton.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations to the funeral home to defray expenses. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.