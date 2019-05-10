Clear

Phillip Joe Deardorff August 23, 1941 - May 10, 2019

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Althestan Cemetery, Althestan, IA. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the funeral home.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Phillip Joe Deardorff, 77, of Parnell, MO, passed away at home on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Phillip was born in Blockton, IA, on August 23, 1941 to the late Virgil and Pearl (Bower) Deardorff. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Kay in 2008; his siblings, Virgil Jr., Barbara and Keith Deardorff, and Verna Fletchall.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and was of the Methodist faith.

Phillip worked construction all his life and was a former employee of the Loch Sand and Construction Co., Maryville, MO. He enjoyed gardening.

On November 4, 1961, in Grant City, MO, Phillip was united in marriage to Leslie Kay Akers. They spent 46 years together before her death in 2008.

His survivors include his children, Sharon Deardorff, and Kevin Deardorff, both of Bethany, MO, Tom (Stormy) Deardorff, Parnell, MO, and Stacey Deardorff, Parnell, MO; his 2 sisters, Connie Asher, and Bonnie Fletchall, both of Clearfield, IA; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Althestan Cemetery, Althestan, IA.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the funeral home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events