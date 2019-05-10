Phillip Joe Deardorff, 77, of Parnell, MO, passed away at home on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Phillip was born in Blockton, IA, on August 23, 1941 to the late Virgil and Pearl (Bower) Deardorff. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Kay in 2008; his siblings, Virgil Jr., Barbara and Keith Deardorff, and Verna Fletchall.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and was of the Methodist faith.

Phillip worked construction all his life and was a former employee of the Loch Sand and Construction Co., Maryville, MO. He enjoyed gardening.

On November 4, 1961, in Grant City, MO, Phillip was united in marriage to Leslie Kay Akers. They spent 46 years together before her death in 2008.

His survivors include his children, Sharon Deardorff, and Kevin Deardorff, both of Bethany, MO, Tom (Stormy) Deardorff, Parnell, MO, and Stacey Deardorff, Parnell, MO; his 2 sisters, Connie Asher, and Bonnie Fletchall, both of Clearfield, IA; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Althestan Cemetery, Althestan, IA.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the funeral home.