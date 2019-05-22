Phillip Lee Brown June 4, 1968 - May 22, 2019

Phillip Lee Brown 50, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the result of a boating accident on the Missouri River. He was born June 4, 1968 in Poplar Bluff, MO, son of Judy and Gerald Brown. He graduated from Berning High School and married Dianne Pierce on November 25, 2003 and she survives of the home. He was a Control Operator with KCPL since 2007. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, his beloved dog Schmitty, he had a heart of gold, and enjoyed helping other people at all times. But most of all he loved Jesus. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Brown, and brother, David Brown. Survivors include, wife, Dianne Brown of the home, Savannah, MO, mother, Judy Brown of Florescent, MO, sister in law, Sue (Tony) Sassano, niece, Gabrielle Sassano, nephew, Anthony Sassano, brother, Mark Brown, and best friend, Ronnie Blevins, as well as numerous other friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to: Mark Spratt, Rich Orth, Charlie, Jeff McCoy, Donnie Kerns, Brian Dalbey, and Steve Adams for thier diligent efforts in bringing Phil home to us.

Funeral services: 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Three Rivers Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.