Phillip Newton Krull

1952-2019

Phillip Newton Krull, 67, of St Joseph, MO passed away on December 9, 2019 at Mosaic Medical Center.

Phil was born in St Joseph, MO to Alva Newton Krull and Bernice Eleanor (Bauman) Eckles on December 8, 1952. He attended Savannah High School. He was married to Billie Goldizen on March 17, 2006. He was retired from I&M Machine and Fabrication. He also was employed with Loch Construction Company and Idecker. He was well known for his love of the outdoors and tree trimming. His social life and friends were a part of the VFW and The American Tavern.

Phil wanted everyone to know that his heart stopped on November 13, 2019 and he was resuscitated and survived another 27 days. Phil lived his life on his own terms. The song that he identified with was Saddle Tramp by Marty Robbins.

Phil is preceded in death by Newt Krull (father), Bernice Eckles (mother), Billy Krull (wife), Bradon Krull (grandson).

Phil is survived by Jr (Heather) Krull, Chad (Cindy) Krull, Craig Krull. Grandchildren: Sienna Krull, Sophie Krull, Meriam Schieber, Drayton Krull, Addison Krull, Madison Rossi, Alex Thornton, Veronica Thornton.

The family of Phil would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Amandeep Dhatt and all oncology staff at Mosaic Medical Center.

A celebration of Phil's life will be held 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the American Tavern. Memorials may be sent to Simplify Cremations & Funerals 2335 St Joseph Ave St Joseph, MO 64505. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.