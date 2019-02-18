Phillip T. Carter, 74, Overland Park, KS

Obituary for Phillip Theodore Carter Print

Phillip T. Carter, 74, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his home in Overland Park, KS. Phil was born March 17, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO to Owens Estill and Kathleen Irene (Brown) Carter. Raised in the Weston, MO area, Phil was a 1962 graduate of the West Platte R-II High School; and later trade school through his carpenter’s union. Throughout the years, Phil lived in the Weston, Leavenworth and Overland Park areas. He worked as a residential, commercial and cabinetry carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union #499 of Leavenworth, KS, where Phil built several homes during the 1960s and ‘70s. He was also employed with Jones Store Company in Overland Park, KS and K.C., MO for 18 years. Phil married Cheryl Ann St. Clair on November 29, 1980 at the First Baptist Church of Weston. Phil was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on lawn mowers and small engines. He also enjoyed fixing up and riding bicycles. Phil’s family fondly remembers him as a “treasure collector” through their times spent together scavenging around; and his friends will forever remember Phil as a “jokester”. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Yvonne “Vonnie” Pepper; and his nephew Michael Robert “Robbie” Jordan. Phil is survived by his wife Cheryl; his children Owens A. (Robbie) Carter of Leavenworth, Phillip Theodore “Ted” Carter II of Lansing, KS, Maria Cornelia (Peter) Speidel of Overland Park, John Jeremy Carter of Lenexa, KS, Melissa Diann (Joshua) Niesen of Goodyear, AZ, William Brooks Carter, Matthew Eugene Carter, Megan Elizabeth Carter, and Sarah Emily Carter, all of Overland Park; 22 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; his brothers Owens Lee (Carolyn) Carter, Gregory Steven Carter of Liberty, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 22 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Catholic Communities Hospice.