Phillip W. O'Konski, 76

Phillip O’Konski, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.

He was born October 12, 1944 to Frank A. and Lalah J (Watt) O’Konski.

Phillip attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1962. He graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.

He had been employed as a purchasing manager for Union Carbide, and also was a member of the Air National Guard.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ann Lechler.

Survivors include his brother, Paul O’Konski (Sharon); and nephews, Greg and Ted O’Konski.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.