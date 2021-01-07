Clear

Phillip W. O'Konski, 76

Phillip O’Konski, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:50 PM

Phillip O’Konski, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020.
He was born October 12, 1944 to Frank A. and Lalah J (Watt) O’Konski.
Phillip attended Cathedral grade school and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1962. He graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.
He had been employed as a purchasing manager for Union Carbide, and also was a member of the Air National Guard.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ann Lechler.
Survivors include his brother, Paul O’Konski (Sharon); and nephews, Greg and Ted O’Konski.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date, Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Clarinda
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
We had cloudy and rainy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Wednesday. Precipitation chances will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we could see some rain/sleet/snow. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories