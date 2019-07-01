Phoebe Kay Roberts January 12, 1941 - June 25, 2019

Phoebe Kay Roberts 78, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in St Joseph. Born January 12, 1941 in Salina, KS, daughter of Myrtle S. and Alvah R. King, into a railroad family. She graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence, MO, class of 1959 and went to work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. There she met her future husband, Bobby N. Roberts, marrying in 1960, and became a housewife raising three sons. In 1971, she returned to school, attending Johnson County Community College then the University of Kansas, graduating in 1976 with a Bachelor of Education. She began her teaching career with the St. Joseph School District in 1977 at Bode Middle School and continued there until her retirement. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Phoebe was preceded in death by father, Alvah R. King, mother, Myrtle S. King. Survivors include children, Chris Roberts of St. Joseph, Harry (Cindy) Roberts of St. Joseph, Ted (Susie) Roberts of Kansas City, MO, brother, Sam King, of Raymore, MO, grandsons, Barron Roberts, Cole Roberts, and Dawson Roberts. The Mass of Commeration will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Joseph. Father Jayson Becker, Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am, Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. Private Inurnment will take place in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina, KS. Services under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St. James Building Renovation Fund.