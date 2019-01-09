Phyllis Alaine Wiederholt

1935-2019

Phyllis Alaine Wiederholt, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 27, 1935, to James Chesley and Mary Ocal (Ruch) Murphy in Atlanthis, Missouri. Phyllis graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Masters in Speech Pathology, then went on to become the “All Star” Speech Pathologist at Heartland Health.

She was a life member of Central Christian Church. Phyllis was kind, caring, supportive, and one of the most incredible examples of a person anyone could ever know. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert “Bob” Francis Wiederholt, and parents, James and Mary.

Survivors include her son, Terry Wiederholt (Anita); daughter, Susan Haston-Wiederholt; grandchildren, Chris Hopkins (Jenn) and Wyatt Wiederholt; great-grandchildren, Gracie Hopkins and Katie Brown; siblings, Donna Hernandez, Martin Murphy (Janet), David Murphy (Lila), and Nancy Price (Roger); numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Dusty.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Family Services and Inurnment Green Ridge Cemetery, Gentry, Missouri. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.