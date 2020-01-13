Clear
Phyllis Ann Wood, 66

Visitation: Monday, January 13th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504 ■ Service: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Phyllis Ann Wood 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born March 30, 1953 in St. Joseph, daughter of Betty and Fred Dennis. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1971. She married Robert "Bob" Wood on June 9, 1973. She worked at Big Smith, H.D.Lee, TEVA, and Uniland. Phyllis enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren, and babysitting. She was a member of Wallace Christian Church. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia Lee Grippando, brother, David Dennis, sister, Donna Dennis, brothers-in-law, Earl Vandgrift and Ronnie Parton, and great niece, Baylee Martin. Survivors include, husband, Robert "Bob" Wood of the home, daughters, Janet (Robert) Lines, St. Joseph, Jennifer Perkins, St. Joseph, son, Robert (Nichole) Wood, Jr., St. Joseph, brother, Fred (Cindy) Dennis, Rosendale, MO, sisters, Eva May (Frank) Wood, Neva Kay Vandgrift, and Kathy (Tommie) Edwards, grandchildren, Alexis and Elyzabeth Perkins, Gavin and Jaylynn Wood, Logan Dennis, Whitney Goforth, and Travis Edwards, brother-in-law, David Grippando and brother-in-law, Richard (Kay) Wood. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Clark Heckman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics.

