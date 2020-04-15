Clear
Phyllis Damon, 83

Graveside Service: Thursday, April 16th, 2020 1:30 PM @ Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Phyllis Damon, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away April 13, 2020.

Phyllis was born on September 11, 1936, in Red Cloud, Nebraska to the late Escoe and Alice (Jones) Jennings. She graduated in 1954 from Smith Center Kansas High School.

Phyllis married Carl Damon on October 6, 1955. He passed away in 2016.

She loved living at Country Squire. She enjoyed volunteering and participating in all of the activities.

Survivors: children, LeeAnn Hobson (Bob), Sheila Saxton, Jon Damon (Gina); grandchildren, Todd Hobson (Amanda), Travis Hobson, Allison Lippard (Loric), Jillian Liu (Chris), Tyler Saxton (Michele), Lexi Saxton, Eric Saxton, Kyle Damon; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Ramsey; brother Jerry Jennings.

Graveside Service & Interment: 1:30 PM; Thursday; April 16, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family requests memorial gifts to Country Squire.

