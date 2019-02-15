Phyllis F. East July 15, 1950 - February 15, 2019

Phyllis East, 68, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. She was born July 15, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Margaret and Aaron Baublit. She graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1968. She married Brian East on June 22, 1990. She enjoyed crafts and loved spending time with her grandbaby's and great-grandbaby's. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Leonard Brian East, father, Aaron Baublit, Sr., mother, Margaret Baublit, grandson, Johnathan Van Wicklin, and brother, Aaron Baublit, Jr. Survivors include, daughter, Brandy Scantland of New Madison, OH, son, Travis (Angie Boatright) Van Wicklin of St. Joseph, daughter, Kristi (Justin) Gardner of Saint Joseph, son, Brian "BJ" (Jennifer Sancomb) East of Rome, NY, son, Michael (Amanda) East of Rome, NY, grandchildren, John Michael Van Wicklin, Emily Craiger, Dyllan Van Wicklin, Rachel Gardner, Gaven Herring, Andrew Gardner, Quest Scantland, Jaylen Baker, Hunter Frasher, Maddie Baker, Brody Frasher, Kaden Bales, Little B East, Mariah East, Kayleigh East, and Branden East, sisters, Dianna Baublit, Lavita Baublit, and Jenny Shaffer, her sister cousins, Brenda, Annie, Sandy, niece, Angel Noland, nephew, Georgie Judd, numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ms. East will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Rupp Funeral Home, prior to service. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.