Phyllis Jean Ricklefs, 66, Laramie, WY.

Phyllis Jean Ricklefs passed away on November 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Laramie. She was born to Raymond and Betty Eason on January 4, 1953 in Portland, Oregon. Phyllis is the youngest, being survived by her two older sisters, Diana K. Young of Jacksonville, South Carolina and Judith A Eason of Sturgis, South Dakota. Phyllis was married to Warren R. Ricklefs on August 18, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming where they lived until moving to Laramie. Their daughter Laura Jean Ricklefs was born on November 5, 1995. Laura also lives in Laramie.

When asked what she wanted to be remembered for, Phyllis did not hesitate. The first thing was her sense of humor. Her childish giggle and infectious laugh endeared her to all who met her. Next was her love for her family, Warren and Laura, her Mom and Dad and her sister Judy. We will truly miss her. Phyllis loved her animals, Joker, Sadie, Chloe, Harley and Charley. They all wonder where she is and watch for her return. Her favorite pastime of late was to sit by the window reading and watching the birds outside.

Phyllis’s greatest passion was her God given love of cooking. She worked in various food service facilities and retired as sous chef at the University of Wyoming after twenty- three years of touching the lives of those she worked with and those she served. She truly loved the comradery and the people and they truly loved her. One of her finest hours was to attend classes at the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, NY. She also had the opportunity to compete in a culinary competition sponsored by NACUFS where she won second prize. Her wish was to be buried in her chef jacket from that competition.

Phyllis was a true character, she loved people; she never met a stranger! She loved to fish but didn’t like to eat fish. She did however, enjoy her cookies, candy, black coffee, blackberry brandy and cigarettes. They were her only bad habit, she’d say!

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie, WY.

Burial will take place at Moray, Kansas.