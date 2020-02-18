Phyllis Jean “Sam” Willhoyte, 92, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, her family at her side.

Sam was born in Maryville on August 15, 1927; and was a life-long resident of the area. She had lived for a time in Wilcox, MO.

Her parents were William John “Bill” and Elizabeth (Straugh) Dempsey, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Douglas Dempsey, Agnes Booth, Marjorie Rhodes, and Beverly Hutson.

She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. Sam went to grade school in Wilcox, and then graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

For 25 years Sam was the Polk Township Collector for Nodaway County, Missouri.

Sam liked to be around people and to visit; and loved playing cards.

On September 22, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Sam and Jack Newman Willhoyte were united in marriage by Rev. Monk Bryan. He survives of the home.

She is also survived by her children, Debra Jean Parman, Maryville, and Pamela Jean (Pat) Nelson, Maryville. 3 grandchildren, Amy Elizabeth Wilson, Matthew Blake (Megan) Nelson, and Sarah Jacqueline (Brice) Freeman; 2 great grandchildren, Levon Dean Nelson, and Blakely Jean Freeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 104 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468.