Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Phyllis Jeanne Hall 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Memorial Service Francis Street United Methodist Church Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:00 AM 110 N 12th St St. Joseph, Mo 64501

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Phyllis' Obituary
Phyllis Jeanne Hall 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 5, 1936 in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of the late Faye & Roy Sinksen. She graduated from Clinton Iowa High School. Phyllis married the love of her life, Scott Hall, in June of 1955, and together they devoted their lives to Ministry. Phyllis spent her adult life as the ‘first lady’ in many churches across Iowa: Belle Plaine, Newton, Altoona, Eagle Grove, and Holstein, and she worked tirelessly to support United Methodist causes. In 1996 they retired to Saint Joseph, and found the perfect home with a stream and active wildlife in the backyard. She loved animals, gardening and celebrating all holidays, especially Christmas. She traveled to Europe multiple times, researching family genealogy, and she loved traveling Scotland and England. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister in law, Nancy Suydam. She is survived by husband, Scott C. Hall, of the home, and daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Hall of Aurora, IL. Memorial Services will be held at Francis Street United Methodist Church on May 28 at 11:00. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events