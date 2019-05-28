Phyllis' Obituary

Phyllis Jeanne Hall 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 5, 1936 in Clinton, Iowa, daughter of the late Faye & Roy Sinksen. She graduated from Clinton Iowa High School. Phyllis married the love of her life, Scott Hall, in June of 1955, and together they devoted their lives to Ministry. Phyllis spent her adult life as the ‘first lady’ in many churches across Iowa: Belle Plaine, Newton, Altoona, Eagle Grove, and Holstein, and she worked tirelessly to support United Methodist causes. In 1996 they retired to Saint Joseph, and found the perfect home with a stream and active wildlife in the backyard. She loved animals, gardening and celebrating all holidays, especially Christmas. She traveled to Europe multiple times, researching family genealogy, and she loved traveling Scotland and England. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister in law, Nancy Suydam. She is survived by husband, Scott C. Hall, of the home, and daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Hall of Aurora, IL. Memorial Services will be held at Francis Street United Methodist Church on May 28 at 11:00. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association