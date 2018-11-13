Clear

Phyllis Marian Robertson 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri

The family will receive friends Friday, November 16, 2018 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Private family graveside memorial services later at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Phyllis Marian Robertson 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 in St. Joseph. She was born October 5, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Hazel & Donald Jones. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at Skaggs and Osco drugs stores, then worked in the radiology department at Heartland Hospital. She also worked as a greeter for K-Mart and Walmart. Phyllis loved cats and reading, she also enjoyed watching the Golden Girls and Gunsmoke, and listening to Elvis. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Robertson, her parents, and a sister, Elaine Quigley. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn (Bob) Swope, Saint Joseph, MO, sons, Donnie, Kris Robertson of St. Joseph, MO, and son, Larry Robertson of Independence, MO, seven grandchildren: Ashley (Tyson) Bottorff, Jamie (Zach) Barnes, Scott Robertson, Kelly Anderson, Bryan Robertson, Brad Swope, and Brett Swope, 14 great grandchildren, and a niece, Mindy (Greg) Kastner. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private family graveside memorial services later at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

