Phyllis Y. Napiecek, 95

Phyllis Yvonne Hilger Napiecek died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at LaVerna Village Senior Living in Savannah, Missouri. She was born August 15, 1925 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Lucille Close Hilger.

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo, Iowa, she trained as a laboratory and x-ray technician in Clinton, IA. She was then employed at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in Waverly, IA.

On August 27, 1946, she married Virgil Napiecek. They farmed in Waverly until 1960 when they purchased Nodaway Lanes in Maryville, which they operated for 10 years. She then sewed custom draperies for Meyer Specialty for several years before getting her real estate license. She sold real estate in Maryville until her retirement in 1988.

She worked with the Widowed Persons Service for many years and started the Widowed Persons coffee group in 1989. She was a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Women’s Society and St. Theresa Guild. She was also a member of Soroptimist International and was a volunteer at Camp Quality for several years.

She enjoyed painting beautiful pictures, traveling with her friends and belonging to several card clubs. Her hobbies also included making and sending personalized greeting cards and playing the organ.

Phyllis was known for her kind heart, welcoming spirit and making other people happy. Her happiest times were those spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil (1988); daughter, Joleen (1958); sister, Donna Noel (1999); grandson, Ryan Calkins (2010); and son-in-law, Chuck Lindaman (2017).

Survivors are her three daughters: Julie Lindaman, Waverly, Iowa; Jean (J.R.) Calkins, Maryville; and Jan (Jim) Moutray, Barnard; grandchildren Stephanie (John) Mohan; Barry (Rebecca) Smith; Mark (Keri) Lindaman; Steve (Jane) Lindaman; Shannan (Troy) Tramell; Adrianne Calkins; Amy (Rod) Wolf; and Josh (Stacey) Moutray; and 16 great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Gram Happy - Jaiden Calkins, Anikin and Kage Tramell, Trey Strout, Andrew and Aidan Mohan, Zoey and Zayda Smith, Grant and Callie Lindaman, Ryan and Luke Lindaman, Allie and Delaney Wolf, and Teagan and Finley Moutray. She is also survived by her sisters, Sally (Stan) Chapin of Manitowac, WI, Kathy (Ron) Brown, Versailles, MO and brother, Mick (Linda) Hilger of Cedar Falls, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Her funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, March 31, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa on Thursday, April 1, at 11:30 AM.

Memorial contributions can be made to 3 Oaks Hospice of St. Joseph or St. Gregory’s Church/School.