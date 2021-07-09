“Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on the scene,” a statement from the St. Joseph Police Department said. Born on September 9, 2017 in Slovakia, a central European country near Austria, Max was a happy-go-lucky German Shepherd with a bark that made you not want to ask about his bite. After moving to the United States in July 2018, he joined the St. Joseph Police Department in February 2019. He was a dual-purpose K-9 trained in narcotics and patrol work. During his extensive six-week training, completed with SJPD Officer Lucas Winder, Max worked on drug detection, building searches, open area and article searches, criminal apprehension and officer protection. He was trained to detect several types of narcotics and their derivatives, including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine. Max continued learning and training through his entire career.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Friday, Civic Center Park. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the memorial fund for a bronze Police K-9 Max statue to be placed at the Corby Dog Park. Please donate via Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory through Police K-9 Max’s Tribute Fund (see links above/below). Any surplus funding will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police NWMO Lodge 3.