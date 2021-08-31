Polly Ann Lockwood, 77, of Stewartsville, passed away August 14, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on February 28,1944 to Mr. and Mrs. John Collins.

Polly worked at Hyatt Meat Processing until retiring.

Preceding her in death: her parents; husbands, Michael K. Sifers and Harold Lockwood.

Survivors: sons, Mike Sifers, Stewartsville, Missouri and Everett Bromley, Kansas City, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Melissa, Scott and Michaela; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary K. Vanvickle, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation: 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, August 26, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.