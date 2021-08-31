Clear
Polly Ann Lockwood, 77

Polly Ann Lockwood, 77, of Stewartsville, passed away August 14, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:47 PM

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on February 28,1944 to Mr. and Mrs. John Collins.

Polly worked at Hyatt Meat Processing until retiring.

Preceding her in death: her parents; husbands, Michael K. Sifers and Harold Lockwood.

Survivors: sons, Mike Sifers, Stewartsville, Missouri and Everett Bromley, Kansas City, Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Melissa, Scott and Michaela; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary K. Vanvickle, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Visitation: 6-8 PM, Thursday evening, August 26, 2021 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
