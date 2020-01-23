Portia Kay Cortner 73, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital unexpectedly after a brief illness. She was born January 31, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Weldon and Audrey Cortner. She graduated from Lafayette High School. On October 10, 1965 she married Larry Waller, they divorced in 2001. Kay worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, dancing, spending time with her grandchildren and a devoted mom. Kay also was a Girl Scout Leader, Hospice Volunteer, Dream Factory Volunteer and CASA Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Larry, Gerry and Haldane Cortner, two sisters, Ramona Downing, and Pamela Bushong. Survivors include three daughters, Stacy (Raymond) Gritz, Kansas City, MO, Christina (Christian) Willingham, Platte City, MO, and Angie (Jason) Lenz, Saint Joseph, MO, two sisters, Guelda Bryan, Dalzell, SC, and Sue Atkinson of St. Joseph, five grandchildren: Larry Earhart, Quentin & Claire Lenz, Andrew & Thomas Willingham, and a great-grandson, Remington Earhart.

A Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. Friday, with visitation at 9:15, and the Mass of Commemoration will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant. Inurnment at a later date at the Sparta Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Friends of the 5th Circuit, CASA Program, 411 Jules, BO-3, St. Joseph, MO 64501. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com <http://www.ruppfuneral.com>.