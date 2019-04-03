Clear

Priscilla A. "Teedie" Kirby, 80, of St. Joseph

Per her wishes, Mrs. Kirby has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life at a later date.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Priscilla Kirby
1938-2019

Priscilla A. "Teedie" Kirby, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2019.

Priscilla was born September 30, 1938, in Highland, Kansas to the late Len and Fannie (Hammond) Cruse.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert E. Kirby, Sr. and several siblings.

Surviving family: children, Ginger Kirby, Gilbert Kirby, Jr., Deanna Kirby, Dennis Kirby (Michelle), Vicki Kelley (James, Jr.); sister, Norma Shane; brother Virgil Cruse; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Kirby has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
By the end of the workweek, dry weather returns on Friday along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events