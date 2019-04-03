Priscilla Kirby

1938-2019

Priscilla A. "Teedie" Kirby, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2019.

Priscilla was born September 30, 1938, in Highland, Kansas to the late Len and Fannie (Hammond) Cruse.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert E. Kirby, Sr. and several siblings.

Surviving family: children, Ginger Kirby, Gilbert Kirby, Jr., Deanna Kirby, Dennis Kirby (Michelle), Vicki Kelley (James, Jr.); sister, Norma Shane; brother Virgil Cruse; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Kirby has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life at a later date.