Obituary

Priscilla J. Fleek

1928-2019

Priscilla J. Fleek, 90, Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was born July 16, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Priscilla was a member of the American Legion Post 327, Elks Club and Eagles Lodge. Priscilla owned and operated Sunflower Answering Service in Leavenworth, Kansas for over 25 years with her close friends, Debbie Netherton Carman and Sheila Renensland Jackson as her main employees. She later volunteered in the maternity ward at Shawnee Mission Medical Center until 2017.

Priscilla enjoyed traveling, bowling, gardening, and loved to socialize. She was an admired and well respected woman who loved everyone with whom she came in contact.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Zawodny; grandson, Michael Zawodny; former husband’s, Gene V. Fleek and the love of her life, Floyd Smith, with whom she spent her final years; parents, John Boy (Marie)and Georgia (Pearson) Bailey (Kenneth).

Survivors include beloved granddaughter, Scarlett (Zawodny) Housworth; great-grandchildren, Kayla Barden, Donald “Bean” Barden, Jr. (Destiny), Kali Barden, Kami Housworth, and a son of Michael’s; great-great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Marley, Ollie and Brody Barden, whom was born shortly after Priscilla’s passing, and 3 of Michael’s grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Alberta Zawodny.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Network to End Domestic Violence. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.