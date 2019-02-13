Obituary for Quin Lewis Tabor Print

Quin Lewis Tabor, 20, of Weston, MO passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. Quin was born July 26, 1998 in K.C., KS. He was raised in the Weston, MO area, where he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 249, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Quin was a 2017 graduate of the West Platte R-II High School and attended the First Baptist Church of Weston. He worked for Pro Circuit of K.C., MO as an apprentice electrician. Quin enjoyed playing video games, and target shooting; and he was especially fond of being a “big brother” to his siblings. Quin and his family have given the gift of life through organ donation; something Quin proudly supported from an early age. He was preceded in death by his biological father Richard Lewis Tabor and his loving father Michael Woods. Quin is survived by his son Michael David Tabor; mother Carrie Ann (Bryant) Woods; siblings Madison Tabor, Damion, Katlin, Vance, Titus, and Jasmine Woods; grandparents Dennis and Renay Bryant, Dianna and John McKinzie; and numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 18 at the First Baptist Church of Weston. Interment will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the Michael David Tabor College Fund or the Quin Tabor Funeral & Necessary Expenses Fund, both in care of the Bank of Weston.