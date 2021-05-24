Clear
R. Bruce Riley, 64

R. Bruce Riley, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 5:02 PM

He was born on November 30, 1956 in Silver City, New Mexico to Hugh E. and Bonnie E. (Ewell) Riley, Jr. He spent his growing-up years in Tucson, Arizona, Hanover, New Mexico, and Leadville, Colorado, moving to Tennessee at the start of high school.
He was a paramedic in both Tennessee and Nevada for 43 years. He loved being a paramedic.
Bruce loved reading, spending time with his kids and grandkids, traveling and cooking, especially his Irish cooking. He loved researching his family history. Being Irish was a great source of pride and he would tell tales as long as you would lovingly listen.
Bruce was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Brianna Riley (Roy Mowen); son, Colin Riley; sister, Carroll Riley-Kamlin; grandchildren, Cherish Lynn and Ava Mowen; and cousins, Shirley and Marti Mize, Phyllis Mize, and Beverly and Randy Lemke; niece, Emily Downing-Moore; and nephew, Brian Downing.
Private Graveside Services at a later date, Sparta Cemetery.

A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
