R. Bruce Riley, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He was born on November 30, 1956 in Silver City, New Mexico to Hugh E. and Bonnie E. (Ewell) Riley, Jr. He spent his growing-up years in Tucson, Arizona, Hanover, New Mexico, and Leadville, Colorado, moving to Tennessee at the start of high school.

He was a paramedic in both Tennessee and Nevada for 43 years. He loved being a paramedic.

Bruce loved reading, spending time with his kids and grandkids, traveling and cooking, especially his Irish cooking. He loved researching his family history. Being Irish was a great source of pride and he would tell tales as long as you would lovingly listen.

Bruce was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughter, Brianna Riley (Roy Mowen); son, Colin Riley; sister, Carroll Riley-Kamlin; grandchildren, Cherish Lynn and Ava Mowen; and cousins, Shirley and Marti Mize, Phyllis Mize, and Beverly and Randy Lemke; niece, Emily Downing-Moore; and nephew, Brian Downing.

Private Graveside Services at a later date, Sparta Cemetery.