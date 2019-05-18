R. Jeff Hemstock, 73, born September 21, 1945, left his worldly bonds May 18, 2019.
He was a Central graduate, served four years in the Navy, worked at Light and Power Company and at Barlow Truck Lines.
Jeff loved visiting with his friends, sitting on the porch and watching TV. He had many friends and never met anyone he couldn't talk to.
He is survived by his family; Sue Schuler, Kari Followwell, Casey Schuler, Kym Kuehner and Sophie Lyn. He will be truly missed and forever remembered.
Fly High.
There will be no services.
Come celebrate his life Saturday, June 1, starting at 4:00 PM at Missourian 3701 King Hill Avenue.
Related Content
- R. Jeff Hemstock September 21, 1945 - May 18, 2019
- Rev. Otis Harrison Holbert December 27, 1945 - September 30, 2018
- Larry Wayne Garrett March 24, 1945 - February 14, 2019
- Helen Mrowczynski September 18, 1921 - January 31, 2019
- Joseph E. Auten September 21, 1936 - September 11, 2018
- Joyce Ann Steele Hernandez McNett December 12, 1945 - January 28, 2019
- Linda Sue Smith Friday, March 9th, 1945 - Tuesday, March 12th, 2019
- Kenneth F. Wilson February 11, 1945 - June 03, 2018
- Carol Adams April 16, 1945 - August 11, 2018
- Lula May French March 20, 1925 - September 21, 2018