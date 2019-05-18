R. Jeff Hemstock September 21, 1945 - May 18, 2019

R. Jeff Hemstock, 73, born September 21, 1945, left his worldly bonds May 18, 2019.

He was a Central graduate, served four years in the Navy, worked at Light and Power Company and at Barlow Truck Lines.

Jeff loved visiting with his friends, sitting on the porch and watching TV. He had many friends and never met anyone he couldn't talk to.

He is survived by his family; Sue Schuler, Kari Followwell, Casey Schuler, Kym Kuehner and Sophie Lyn. He will be truly missed and forever remembered.

Fly High.

There will be no services.

Come celebrate his life Saturday, June 1, starting at 4:00 PM at Missourian 3701 King Hill Avenue.