R. Max Greever July 31, 1929 - July 12, 2019

R. Max Greever, 89, of Stanberry, MO, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Maryville, MO, with family at his side.

Max was born on July 31, 1929 in Bedford, IA. His parents were Virgil E. and Alta (Beauchamp) Greever. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his daughter, Carol Greever Brown in 2017, and his half-brother, Harley Greever in 2019.

Max went to the Hazel Dell School near Bedford, IA through the 8th grade. He graduated from Maryville High School, in 1949. He received his B.S. in Education from Northwest Missouri Teachers College, in Maryville in 1957, he then received his Master’s Degree and Specialists Certification (Administrative Specialist) from Kirksville, MO, in 1968.

On March 1, 1951, in Maryville, MO, Max was united in marriage to Leona Mae Ringold, she survives of the home.

He had worked at the Tivoli Theater in Maryville; and had worked for 10 years at the Price Funeral Home, also of Maryville. In 1958, he and Leona moved to Madison, MO, to teach and to be the Junior and Senior High Principal; he taught Industrial Arts, Agriculture, and Drivers Ed.

In 1970, the family moved to Stanberry where Max became the Junior and Senior High School Principal. He retired in 1990 after 20 years. He had spent 33 years total in education.

Max was a member of the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, MO. He was a Master Mason and 50-year member of the Nodaway Masonic Lodge #470, AF&AM, Maryville. He was a member of the Missouri National Education Association, Missouri State Teachers Association, and the Missouri Retired Teacher Association.

His survivors include his wife, Leona; his daughter Nancy (Jeff) Farlow, Maryville, MO; his 5 grandchildren, Lexy Myers, Lauren Brown, Jack Brown, Michael Farlow and Brittany Farlow; 2 great grandchildren, Owen and Jude Myers; his sister in law, Rosellyn Voggesser, his half-sister, Charlotte (Doyle) Sanders, Sidney, NE; half-sister in law, Janice Greever, Scottsbluff, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Tuesday at the funeral home, where a masonic service will follow the visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, MO, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO.