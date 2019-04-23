Obituary

R. Philip Acuff, M.D.

1931-2019

R. Philip Acuff, M.D., 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

He was born November 1, 1931 in Columbia, Missouri.

Dr. Acuff married Diane Davis July 19, 1955. She preceded him in death November 7, 2015.

He graduated from Hickman High School where he was student body president. Dr. Acuff attended University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, Master’s Degree in Medicine in 1955. He then earned his Medical Degree in 1957. Dr. Acuff completed his residency training in Radiology in San Antonio, Texas, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado. He then moved to St. Joseph in 1969 and joined the radiology practice of Dr. Joseph Fisher. In addition to his office practice he worked for Methodist Hospital and Sisters of St. Joseph Hospital as well as other surrounding hospitals. He obtained his private pilots license and flew to many surrounding hospitals to serve. Dr. Acuff was a member of the U.S. Army Medical Corps where he served his residency.

He was long-time member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. Dr. Acuff and his wife, Diane, endowed a professorship in medical research at the School of Medicine of University of Missouri, Columbia and in 1995 dedicated the Acuff Auditorium, also at the School of Medicine University of Missouri, Columbia. Along with their son, Michael, they also established the Acuff handicapped-accessible duck blind at the Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Boone County, Missouri.

Dr. Acuff was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he attained the rank of Life. He was also a member of Beta Theta Pi Social Fraternity, University of Missouri Alumni Association, Buchanan County Medical Society, Missouri Wildlife Federation, lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and inductee of the Waterfowlers Hall of Fame, Mound City, Missouri. Dr. Acuff was also past president of the Benton Club. As an adult he was active in Troop 47 and on the Council Level and achieved the rank of Chieffain in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Dr. Acuff was certified in scuba diving, which he enjoyed with his wife. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman.

Dr. Acuff was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Ida (Cohen) Acuff; and son, Robert Philip Acuff, Jr.

Survivors include son, Michael E. Acuff, M.D. (Milly), Columbia, Missouri; grandchildren, Ruth Acuff Mueller, Abigail Diane Acuff, Mary Acuff Leibovich, Robert Davis Acuff, Silas Johnathan Acuff, Nelson Davis Acuff, Susan Danielle Acuff and Sarah Catherine Acuff; six great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the donor's choice.