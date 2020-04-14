Rachael Lynn Ramsey, 45, of St. Joseph passed away April 13, 2020 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born in St. Joseph, MO on October 10, 1974 to Thayne Ramsey and Constance Crane.

Rachael was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Always a guiding light full of positivity and love. An amazing person that made everyone know how much they were loved. She may have been a “fun sized” person but she had a heart bigger than most. She will be missed dearly.

She worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections for over 20 years. She was a 1993 graduate of Savannah High School and a 1998 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University.

Rachael is survived by her parents, Thayne (Teri) Ramsey of St. Joseph; Mother, Connie (Monte) Logan of Golden, MO; twin sister, Jamie Ramsey of Grain Valley; Sisters, Nikki Ramsey of Grain Valley, Mackenzie Ramsey of Grain Valley, and Trisha (Scott) Grissom of Amazonia; brother, Steve (Vanessa) Culver of Amazonia, MO; nieces and nephews, Kiarra Brewer, Cylas Brewer, Phoenix Deke, and great-niece, Aamani Masterson. Rachael was preceded in death by her niece, Greican Davidson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospitals. Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements.