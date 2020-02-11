Rachel Ruth (Loubey) Long 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Savannah, MO health care center. She was born June 27, 1938 in Iatan, MO, daughter of the late Anita and Leo Loubey. She graduated from Faucett High School 1957 and married Frank Long Jr, on August 13, 1961, he has preceded her in death, along with her parents, daughter-in-law Becky Long, and brother Albert Loubey. She worked at Stetson Hats for many years, and was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ. She is survived by: sons, Michael (Sheila) Long, Rockford, IL, Terry (Donna) Long, Pryor, OK, and Frankie Long, St. Joseph, MO., daughters, Susan (Mark) Embrey, and Veronica Long, both of St. Joseph, MO, and 10 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services: 9:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery with her husband. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.