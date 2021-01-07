Clear

Radawn Rashea Kelley, 33

Radawn Rashea Kelley 33 of Plattsburg Died Saturday Dec.5, 2020 at a Kansas City Missouri Hospital.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 1:05 PM

Radawn Rashea Kelley 33 of Plattsburg Died Saturday Dec.5, 2020 at a Kansas City Missouri Hospital. Born on Jan.22, 1987 in Kansas City Missouri. Radawn was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and worked as a certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jacelynn and paternal grandparents Cecil and Audrey Kelley.
Survivors include her mother Janet Roberts; her father Randall Kelley both of Plattsburg; her children Adrian Mitchell and Zyler Bybee; two brothers Terrik Kelley of Liberty Mo; Jamey Kelley of Plattsburg MO; two sisters Whitney Roberts of KCMO; Loleta Roberts of Plattsburg MO. Maternal grandparents Jim and Bonnie Roberts.
The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00pm Saturday Dec. 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Those that are going to attend are asked to wear mask. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.

