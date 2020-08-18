Clear

Raelynn Elise Craig, 2

Visitation: Sunday, August 16th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, August 17th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Raelynn Elise Craig
2017-2020

Raelynn Elise Craig, 2, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
She was born September 4, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri to Antwoin Craig and Tyra Rich.
Rae was the smartest two-year-old ever. She was very funny, loved to dance and was loved by everyone. Rae had the most beautiful smile and the cutest little giggle. She had the biggest heart and loved her mommy and daddy very much. Rae will be missed by everyone that loved her.
Rae was preceded in death by her grandmother, Evelyn Craig.
Additional survivors include brother, Antwoin, Jr.; grandparents, Jennifer Smith, David Rich (Mackenzie); Jereme and Nicki Drennen; great-grandparents, Richard and Jonna Sample; uncles, Melvin Brown, Dalton Drennen (Maddy), Dayton Drennen; aunts, Tammara Rich, Delphia Craig, Angela Cruse, Gloria Matheny, Destiny Drennen, Delaney Drennen, Tabitha Kretzer; great-aunt, Lydia Blohm; along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

