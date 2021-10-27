Raenae Meers, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021.

She was born April 25, 1962 in St. Joseph to Vergia and Mary (McGinness) Wilkinson.

Raenae married Russell B. Meers on June 1, 2001. He survives of the home.

She lived her life as a servant, leader and builder of the kingdom for the Lord. She was devoted to Breakthrough Global Missions.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Raenae owned and operated many businesses, including Absolute Hard Surface Cleaning and Good Things Created For You.

She loved to travel and spend quality time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Tim.

Survivors include her husband; son, Matthew Wilkinson; daughter, Maranda Hager; granddaughters, Autumn and Aleiyha; siblings and their spouses, Marilyn, Milford and Linda, Beverly and Don, Patty and Don, Judy and Craig; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Raenae’s funeral fund at https://gofund.me/6a74a071, or to Breakthrough Global Missions. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.