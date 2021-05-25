Clear
Ralph "Bud" Sandlin Jr. 85

Ralph "Bud" Sandlin Jr. 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in a Gower, MO health care center.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:25 PM

Ralph "Bud" Sandlin Jr. 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in a Gower, MO health care center. He was born November 29, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Alice and Ralph Sandlin Sr. He graduated from Benton High School, and married Betty Barbee on August 25, 1956, and she survives of the home. He served in the Missouri Air National Guard for four years. Ralph retired from Union Pacific Railroad as Yard Master after 37 years of service. He enjoyed farming. and he was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Sandlin, sisters, Charlotte Sandlin and Mary Holtsclaw, grandsons, Aaron Sandlin, Jacob Sandlin, and Seth Sandlin. Survivors include: wife, Betty Sandlin of the home, sons, Jim Sandlin and Dale (Cyndy) Sandlin of Faucett, MO, sisters, Ruby Taysen, Peggy Carter of St. Joseph, MO, Anne (George) Crockett, Weston, MO, Alice Faye Seever, and Dorothy Eisenbarger of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: David Sandlin, Caleb Sandlin, Ryan Shawaluk, and Nick Hartman, great grandchildren, Toney, Ralph, Elise, Rewben, Annabelle, and Natalee Sandlin, Bella, RJ, and Jeremiah Shawaluk.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm Monday, April 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Jeff Jaekley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri. Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church.


