Ralph Crawford, 74, of Kansas City, MO passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 13, 1945 to Lee and Hazel (Palmer) Crawford in Beckley, West Virginia. Ralph grew up and attended school in Sophie, West Virginia.On March 14, 1969 he was united in marriage to Judy McKellips. After their marriage they lived in Smithville and moved to Kansas City where they made their home.

Ralph worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass in Kansas City, KS for over 35 years. After his retirement, he continued to work and delivered radiation therapy for cancer patients. Ralph was avid outdoorsman and loved camping and fishing at Lake Viking. He made many friends at the lake that became family. Ralph enjoyed playing and coaching sports and watching the Chiefs and Royals.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in North Kansas City.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Delbert Crawford; sisters, Elaine Shuey, Zelma Casper and Devon Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; daughters, Melissa (Mike) Luster and Amanda (Ryan) Miller; two granddaughters, Kierstin and Taylor; sisters, Shirley Kendrick and Juanita Fleig; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one-hour prior.