Ralph Edward "Eddie" Miller 95 of Country Club, MO, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at a local hospital.

He was born May 26, 1926 in St. Joseph to the late Ralph and Bessie Miller.

Eddie served in the U.S. Navy during and after World War II from 1944 to 1946.

He married Rosalie Thompson and they celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to her death.

He spent his career as a painter in the construction industry.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eddie was preceded in death by two sisters.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.