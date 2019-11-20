Clear

Ralph H. Price, 86, of St. Joseph, MO

Ralph H. Price, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away November 17, 2019 in his home.
Ralph was born December 16, 1932, and raised in Cosby, MO to Clarence and Effie (Wilson) Price. He graduated from Helena High School in 1950. In February 1952, He married Helen Gebauer. They celebrated 67 wonderful years of marri
By May of 1952, Ralph entered the U.S. Air Force and served 4 years during the Korean Conflict. He later worked for International Harvester. Eventually he owned his own shop in Cosby, working on farm equipment. Ralph later worked and retired from PWSD #2 of Andrew County.
Ralph was the founding president of the Cosby Lions Club and served as a volunteer on the Cosby Fire Department. He belonged to the St. Paul United Methodist Church
Mr. Price is survived by his wife Helen Price; sons Dennis (Joy) Price, Bonner Springs, KS and Ronald Price, California; granddaughter Sondra Price.
Proceded in death are his parents; and eight siblings, Ora, Clyde, Pearl, Ruby, Ira, Opal, Garnet, Elsie.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 22, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, at I-29 & U.S. Business 71 Hwy, Country Club, MO 64505, followed by full military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Ashland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

