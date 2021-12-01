Ralph Junior Hawkins 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at a local health care facility in St Joseph. He was born April 8, 1929 in Van Buren, AR, son of Bertha and Samuel Hawkins. Ralph loved fishing, spending time in his garage, and watching drag racing. His great-grand babies and his cat, Little Bit, were his life in his later years. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Jean Carter, his parents, sisters, Ruby Bowman, Anna Mae White, Gypsy Lyon, Rosa Camack, Betty Sue Hawkins, and brother, William "Bud" Hawkins. Survivors include: sisters, Doris Butler of Yakima, WA, Geraldine (John) Duda of Oxnard, CA, and brother, John (Linda) Hawkins of Bakersfield, CA, step-children, Clifford Carter of Savannah, MO and La Deana Wahlgren of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Raphaela Carter (Donald Henderson) of St Joseph, Paul (Vallie) Carter of St. Joseph, Cory Carter, Jennifer (Joey) Phillips, great-grandchildren, Kenya, Krystal, and Kalena Henderson, and Paul and Chavo Carter, and great-great grandchildren, Ashley Dawn and Jackson Henderson.

Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Edward Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Hawkins will be cremated following services.