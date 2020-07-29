Clear

Ralph Michael "Mike" Hurtig, 69

Service: Friday, July 31st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Interment: Mount Auburn Cemetery. 3137 Beck Road, St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 10:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Ralph Michael “Mike” Hurtig
1951-2019

Ralph Michael “Mike” Hurtig, 69 of Parkville, MO (formerly of Troy & Marion, KS), died Monday, July 27, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Concordia, KS on June 11, 1951 and was the son of Patricia A. Butcher (Hurtig) Duncan & Ronald L. Hurtig.
Ralph attended Wathena Grade School, Wathena, KS & Troy Grade School and is a 1970 graduate of Troy High School of Troy, KS.
Mr. Hurtig was a proud veteran and served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1980 and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany before being stationed at Fort Sill, OK. He was a Staff Sergeant and earned many commendation medals and was highly respected in his field of expertise. He worked as a Tactical Field Wireman, Wire Team Chief, Chief of Howitzer and Assistance Platoon Sergeant and was recommended for NCOES and NCOA.
Mike enjoyed many outdoor hobbies such as camping, fishing, and hunting and traveling with his family & friends. He often was known for giving the ‘shirt’ off his back or his last dollar to help strangers or those who were in need.
He was preceded in death by his natural father, Ronald L. Hurtig; stepfather, Earl G. Duncan; sister, Susan Hurtig (Burkhart) and a stepbrother, Tim Hassenplug.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia A. Duncan, Parkville, MO; siblings, Kathy Silvey (Carl), Decatur, TX, Debbie Watson (Craig), Parkville, MO, Randy Duncan, Salina, KS. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews, Patricia Christine (Burkhart) Griffin (Bill), Michael “Cody” Silvey and Tanya and Phillip Silvey, Rayna (Rush) Barker (Kevin), Randi (Rush) Roodman (Alex), Renee Rush, Grant Bess, Saxton Watson, Navy Seaman Zachary Watson, Naval Officer Alex Watson; step-family, Pam Hurtig, Pat Kaspar-Lazzers, Julie Aycock, Jody Wheeler, Alan Hassenplug, Matthew Loveless, Michelle Roble, and Brandi Williams.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Meals on Wheels through Inter-Serv. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
