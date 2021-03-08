Troy, Kansas Ralph R. “Buzz” Taylor, 77, of Troy, Kansas passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.

Ralph was born on January 1, 1944 in Troy, Kansas to Ralph V. and Mary (Clary) Taylor.

He worked for Herzog as an Asphalt Forman for over 35 years.

Ralph married Connie Whitten on July 12, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Michael Donoho and sisters, Wilma Kaelin and Ida Keller.

Additional survivors: daughters, Debbie Davis (Roy), Tammy Collins (Edward), Linda Stagner (Dave),

11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Sisters, Colleen Duncan (Pete) and Carol Smith (Marvin).

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 6, 2021.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. The funeral service will be live streamed at

Click https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79992898636?pwd=YitiVUw0TVpKV0tCNGJFVFFwZTFIdz09 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting

Meeting ID: 7999289 8636 Passcode: 5Gtkiv

Visitation: 5-7 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 A.M Friday.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 Fund.