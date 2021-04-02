Ralph Young, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.

He was born June 6, 1929 in Ottawa, Kansas. Ralph was a 1947 graduate of Ottawa High School. He served 7 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, with 2 years active duty.

Ralph was employed by Swift & Co for 36 years and 20 years at the South St. Joseph plant until its closing. He then transferred to Swift Corporate Headquarters in Chicago where he held several management positions until he took early retirement in 1986.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph. Ralph was an Elder and also sang in the sanctuary choir. He loved to sing and was a member of the Pony Expressman barber shop chorus for several years, serving as Chapter President in 1970. Ralph also sang with the St. Joseph Community chorus in two of their European concert tours.

He was active in volunteering in St. Joseph, delivered mobile meals for Inter-Serve for many years and also cooked and served meals for the Open-Door Food Kitchen. Ralph also served on the Jazz committee at the Performing Arts Association, and the Steering committee in the early years of Trails West.

He was an avid bowler and a member of the St. Joseph Bowling Association for a number of years. Ralph bowled a perfect 300 game at the age of 67.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest F. and Laura P. Young; daughter, Susan Riddle; first wife, LaWanda Young; second wife, Janice Lagle; brother, James W. Young; sisters, Ruby Geary, Mary Ann Hall, Dorothy Webster, and Roberta Raulston.

Survivors include son, Michael and wife Ann Young, Tucker, GA; granddaughters, Kimberley Eaton and husband Richard, Savannah, MO, Ashley Medsker and husband Tom, King City, MO, Lily Young, Tucker, Ga, Alex Young, Tucker, GA; great-grandchildren, Saige Eaton, Emberlyn Medsker, Graham Medsker, Kori Medsker; stepson, Scott Lagle and wife Vicki, St. Charles, MO; step-grandchildren, Stephen Lagle and wife Lynn, MN, Magee Lagle, St. Charles, MO, Blake Mueller and wife Ashley, Virginia Beach, VA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.