Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ramona Faye (Heits) Vernon, 85

Ramona Fay (Heits) Vernon was born in Atchison County, Missouri, to the late Will J. And Bessie M. (Voltmer) Heits.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 2:09 PM

Ramona Fay (Heits) Vernon was born in Atchison County, Missouri, to the late Will J. And Bessie M. (Voltmer) Heits. She attended Star Elementary School in Holt County, Missouri, and graduated from Craig High School in 1952. Ramona graduated from Gard’s Business College in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On February 13, 1955, Ramona was united in marriage to Harold B. Vernon at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Corning, Missouri. She was employed as an administrative secretary for REA in Rock Port, Missouri, and later worked for KFEQ Radio and KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri. Harold and Ramona moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where their three sons were born and raised. Ramona worked for 14 years as the Skaith Elementary School secretary. Harold preceded her in death in 1994. On July 10, 2000, Ramona was united in marriage to Donald D. Phillips, Granbury, Texas, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Donald preceded her in death in 2012.
Ramona was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. She was active in Bible School, served on the Altar Guild as president and secretary, and WELCA Group. She was a member of the Pony Express chapter of ABWA, past president and secretary of the Moila “Wreckettes,” past president and secretary of the Sherwood Elementary Pre-School organization, was active in PTA, and was a member of the Sherwood Neighborhood Association. Ramona passed away on March 24, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri, at the age of 85.
Ramona is survived by her three sons, G. Clayton Vernon (J.L.), Galen Vernon (Brenda), H. Garret Vernon (Jennifer); grandchildren, James, Mandy, Brandon, Katelyn, Clayton, and Chloe; two great-grandchildren, Brady and Ian; sisters-in-law, Nina Sue Heits, Shirley Heits-Bussard, Sue Heits, and Maxine Vernon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ramona was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, J.C. Heits, Melva Schaufler, Richard Heits, Shirley Quealey, and Bernard Heits; and brothers-in-law, Monte Schaufler, Herbert Quealey, and Clifford Phillips.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Pleasant View for helping mom during her final years with us. We can’t thank you enough. Thank you to Three Oaks Hospice for providing specialized care for mom during the last two weeks.
A private family burial will take place at Green Hills Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, Back Pack Buddy Program, or your local food bank. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories