Ramona's Obituary

Ramona Lisa Best, 49, of St Joseph, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born February 26, 1970 in St. Joseph. She attended Benton High School. She worked at Stetson Hat and later BMS Warehousing for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, going to the casino, coloring and working puzzles. Ramona was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Best, father, Robert Best Sr., brother, Rick Best. She is survived by daughter, Stormy Monroe of St Joseph, son, Donald Easter, of St. Joseph; brothers, Robert Best, David Caw, Marvin Ballard, Terry Soule, and Ernie Best, sisters, Cindy Best, Toni Best, Christina Best and Debbie Best; grandchildren, Sabrina Laws, Emerson Horn and Jackson Shepherd. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Service following Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home with Robert Best officiating. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ramona Best Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.