Ramona Rose Ozenberger August 16, 1928 - February 5, 2019

Ramona Rose Ozenberger

1928-2019

Ramona Rose Ozenberger, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born August 16, 1928.

Ramona married Bruce Ozenberger, Jr. on May 31, 1946; he preceded her in death on August 29, 2001.

She was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, American Legion, Moila, Garden Club and various other organizations.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband; parents, John and Nellie (Sharp) Simpson; son, Bruce Ozenberger; and daughter, Judy Meader.

Survivors include daughter, Carmen Rose, New Orleans; grandsons, Jason Ozenberger (Alicia), Jeffrey Ozenberger; great-grandchildren, Brodie, Dillon, and Dean Ozenberger; and niece, Marquita Liappis.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Legion or American Cancer Society.