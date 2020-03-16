Randa "Randi" (Rhodes) Banker 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in a Kansas City Missouri hospital. She was born February 15, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Joye & Robert Rhodes. She married Fred Banker on June 15, 1968, and she graduated from Lafayette High School, and was the football homecoming queen. Randi retired as the Divisional Director of the March of Dimes after 28 years of service. Randi's leadership in the community started when she was young at Lafayette High School, she was the first female vice president of the student body. She was active with her sons as a cub scout den mother, she was selected as one of the "20 Who Count" by the St. Joseph News Press, and she received the Woman of Excellence award from the YWCA for her business leadership. She was also very active for many years with the South Side Fall Festival with her husband Fred, and they were selected as the 2013 Grand Marshalls. Aside from her community activities, she loved being with her family, celebrating every family event with a party at their home. She loved her husband Fred, her sons, and grandchildren very much, and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Randi was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Rhodes. Survivors include husband, Fred Banker, of the home, two sons, Andy (Kristin) Banker, Overland Park, KS, and Brian (Amy) Banker, Blue Springs, MO, mother, Joye Rhodes, grandchildren: Bentley, Brinton, Madyson, Brock, and Ella, brother, Denny (Charlotte) Rhodes, St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Jana Cook (Bruce Veale), and Darla (Jim) Hunt, all of St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Tuesday with a Celebration of Randi's Life to begin at 3:00 PM Tuesday at Grace Evangelical Church. Memorials are requested to the March of Dimes, or Wesley United Methodist Church.