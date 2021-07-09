Clear
Randa "Randy" Jo Silvey, 64

Randa "Randy" Jo Silvey 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:58 AM

Randa "Randy" Jo Silvey 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at home in Saint Joseph. She was born February 22, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1975. Randy worked in the Medical field, and at Community Housing as an apartment manager. She then retired from the St. Joseph School District as a boiler engineer. She enjoyed fast and slow pitch softball, and played in several local leagues. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, singing and dancing, and loved socializing with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Gladden, step father, Gordon Gladden, father, John Carrel, and husband, Arnold Silvey. She is survived by daughter, Carrel Lee (Shawn) Thompson, step son, Ray Silvey, step daughter, Angela (Silvey) Caswell, brothers, J.D. (Ruth) Carrel and Jeff (Paula) Carrel, sisters, Jodie (Guy) Rocha all of St. Joseph, and Brenda Calvert of Savannah, MO, former husband, Kenny O'Dell, grandchildren, Tanner, Conner, & Kenlea Thompson, Devin & Audrey Silvey, Kaelynn Burchett, and Derek Caswell. The family will receive friends from 5-6:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

