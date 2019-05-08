Randall "Randy"'s Obituary

Randall "Randy" Lee Hubbard 59, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born August 18, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Virginia and Robert "Bobby" Hubbard. He attended Savannah High School and at FMS Metal Recycling. He enjoyed Gardening, Tinkering on things, and welding, he was a historian, and liked to tell a story. Randy was a member of the St. John's Christian Church, Amazonia, MO. Survivors include, sons, Isaiah (Shantel) Hubbard, and Zech Hubbard, daughter, Mary Hubbard, his former loving wife and mother of his children, Jane Hubbard, and his grandson, Benjamin Mace.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dennis Arn officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the St. Johns Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Randy Hubbard Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.