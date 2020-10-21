Clear
Randolph H. Drake, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Randolph H. Drake
1956-2020

Randolph H. Drake, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1956 to the late Phyllis Inscho and George Drake.
Randolph graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1974. He was in the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, brother, and sister.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalie; sister, Jeanne; brother, Kevin; son, Christopher; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment King Hill Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Rosalie Drake.

