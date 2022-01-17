Randy Duane McCollam, 64, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away December 20, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Randy was born July 29, 1957, in Kansas City, MO. His parents were Duane and Geneva (Dawson) McCollam. They preceded him in death.

He was of the Christian faith. He had been active in both Baptist and Methodist area churches. He lived all of his life in this area.

Randy graduated from West Nodaway High School in Burlington Junction.

His working career included working at the Uniroyal plant in Maryville. He was a farmer his whole life. For a number of years, he had his own truck and did over the road trucking. He raised cattle. He very much enjoyed going to “bull” sales in South Dakota. Randy also enjoyed his “grandchildren” and teaching the farm life. His love for his “family” and way of life was one of the most amazing things about him.

His survivors include; Kathy Bates, the daughter of Geneva and Duane McCollam, nieces, nephews, cousins; Sandra K ( Phil) Little of Maryville, Kurby (Barb) Dawson of Georgia, Larry (Janice) Dawson of Burlington Junction, Connie (Lane) Calvert, Roger (JoAnn) Green, Gary (Ginny) Green, of California, Eugene (Kathy) Parshall of Oklahoma, Carolyn Griffin of St. Joseph, Janice Sheridan of Minnesota, Cheryl Castillo of Clarinda IA, and numerous other cousins. He is also survived by Craig (Samantha), Keegen and Isaac Peter of Burlington Junction, Levi ( Tabi) Nova, and Cruze Carter of Burlington Junction, Matthew, (Marissa) and Logan Saville of Elmo, Travis McIntyre of South Dakota, Chad ( Jackie) Harlee, Brylee, Kaylee and Shaylee Dawson of South Dakota, Megan Carter and Mr. Wallinga of Maryville, Luke (Sarah) Carter of Iowa, and many other chosen family members.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The funeral time will be 10:30 AM. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville, MO.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 5-7 PM at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home to help with the final expenses.